ENTRY CRITERIA

To enter the 2021 dairy competition, you must be:

Aged 16 – 25 years as at 31 December 2020.

Currently employed in the dairy industry, or previously employed in the dairy industry and now completing associated qualifications.

Of Māori descent.

Currently enrolled in or have completed a New Zealand Certificate in Dairy Level 3 (please provide an academic transcript).

TO ENTER EACH ENTRANT MUST

Complete an entry form.

Submit the entry form (via email or post) and provide all supporting documents by end of business on entry closing date. Note: entries postmarked before the closing date will be accepted.

Entries must be fully completed and signed – incomplete entries will not be accepted.

SUPPORTING DOCUMENTATION

Whakapapa/tribal affiliations provided as appropriate.

Evidence of current enrolment in New Zealand Certificate Level 3 or above or proof of achievement of New Zealand Certificate Level 3 or higher in the last 12 months.

One written reference from a member of your local community and where applicable a separate written employer/farmer trainer reference.

A written employer/farmer trainer reference.

Photograph – head and shoulders shot OR a photo of you at work. Photo must be at least 1MB and needs to be emailed.

Where to email your photos and entry forms:

[email protected]

Please include the following in the subject lime of the email:

Ahuwhenua Young Māori Farmer Award – Your Name

Where to post your photos and entry forms:

Ahuwhenua Young Māori Farmer Award

c/- Te Tumu Paeroa

PO Box 5038

Wellington 6140

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Entrants must have a written employment agreement of which proof may be required.

Entrants are required to take part in the judging process during February/March 2021

If chosen as a finalist and circumstances dictate a finalist is unable to fulfil their obligations, they will not be represented.

Entrants agree to participate in judging and associated activities.

The national winner and the finalists agree to make themselves available for promotional purposes.

Entrants agree to allow their details to be supplied to those organisations supporting the competition.

All entrant details will be held by the Ahuwhenua Young Māori Farmer Award Committee and may be used for promotional purposes by the competition organisers and their sponsors.

The Ahuwhenua Young Māori Farmer Award judging panel reserves the right to deny entry to a potential entrant or to terminate an entrant’s entry in the competition if the entrant’s behaviour is deemed to bring, or potentially bring, the competition into disrepute. The right to termination applies to all entrants, and to all finalists.

The Ahuwhenua Young Māori Farmer Award judging panel reserves the right to deem an entrant ineligible to enter a competition.

Entrants are reminded that all information provided may be made public.

The Ahuwhenua Young Māori Farmer Award organisers reserve the right to amend any or all of these terms and conditions as they see fit during the competition.

If you’re an employer, tutor or family member you can make an entry on behalf of a candidate if you have their signed permission.

If you fail to meet any of the entry criteria or submit a late entry, you will be notified.

CONFIDENTIALITY

Entrants’ names and all information supplied will be treated as confidential by the organisers and all those engaged in judging and will not be passed on to any outside party without your express approval. Finalists’ names, however, will be publicly announced and recognised.