Art exhibit honoring missing and murdered Indigenous people opens in Bozeman

“We Are Still Here and This is Our Story,” a group exhibit that honors and advocates for missing and murdered Indigenous people, opened on Friday at the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture in Bozeman (Source: Nora Mabie Great Falls Tribune)

The exhibit, which features contemporary art, beadwork and fashion design from 11 Native women artists, will be open through Feb. 28. Ten of the featured artists are women from Montana.

Native Americans make up 6.7% of Montana’s population, yet they comprise, on average, 26% of the state’s active missing persons population.

Susan Denson-Guy, executive director of the Emerson, said the arts center has always aimed to be accessible and welcoming to everyone, but “given the events of 2020, we realized we need to do better.”

“We have a platform with a fairly broad reach and realized we could use it to advance voices of artists of all cultures so everyone’s voice has a place to be heard,” she said.

To learn more and to meet the Indigenous Woman Artists, please click here: https://www.greatfallstribune.com/story/news/2021/01/11/bozeman-montana-missing-murdered-indigenous-women-art-exhibit-opens/6595895002/?fbclid=IwAR0IPiMbGITstUMwof6ESMfj20LVnEnZlhWq7-rXc4f55pzI4rNk6LsCd0U