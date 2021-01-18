Māori Culture Guidelines For Brand Owners And Marketing

Maori Cultural Brand advisor Karaitiana Taiuru has released an online set of guidelines for companies, developers, artists, students and brand owners to assist with avoiding, and understanding cultural appropriation of Māori culture.

The guidelines are unique and are freely available to anyone.

Cultural appropriation is an international issue for minorities, and while it has been an issue for Māori since colonisation, there is certainly an increase in cultural appropriation of Māori culture both in New Zealand and overseas in recent years. There is also an increased interest from academia with marketing students now being required to be aware of cultural appropriation issues, said Taiuru.

The guidelines cover many aspects of products that use Māori culture and provide further information for seeking advise.

The guidelines can be accessed from http://www.taiuru.maori.nz/branding