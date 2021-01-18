Jan 18, 2021

TangataWhenua.com

Maori News & Indigenous Views

Māori Culture Guidelines For Brand Owners And Marketing

1 min read
5 days ago Potaua

Maori Cultural Brand advisor Karaitiana Taiuru has released an online set of guidelines for companies, developers, artists, students and brand owners to assist with avoiding, and understanding cultural appropriation of Māori culture.

The guidelines are unique and are freely available to anyone.

Cultural appropriation is an international issue for minorities, and while it has been an issue for Māori since colonisation, there is certainly an increase in cultural appropriation of Māori culture both in New Zealand and overseas in recent years. There is also an increased interest from academia with marketing students now being required to be aware of cultural appropriation issues, said Taiuru.

The guidelines cover many aspects of products that use Māori culture and provide further information for seeking advise.

The guidelines can be accessed from http://www.taiuru.maori.nz/branding

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Ahuwhenua Young Māori Farmer Award

5 hours ago Potaua
1 min read

Air New Zealand repeats its anti-tattoo rule discriminating against Maori

6 hours ago Potaua
2 min read

Senior Communications and Events Advisor, Te Runanga o Toa Rangatira Inc

4 days ago Potaua

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

Ahuwhenua Young Māori Farmer Award

5 hours ago Potaua
1 min read

Air New Zealand repeats its anti-tattoo rule discriminating against Maori

6 hours ago Potaua
3 min read

Maori Elders invited for the ICCS Conference in New Zealand

17 hours ago Potaua
2 min read

Senior Communications and Events Advisor, Te Runanga o Toa Rangatira Inc

4 days ago Potaua