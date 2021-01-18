Dr Maureen Lander is a weaver, sculptor, multimedia installation artist and academic.

She received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 1984, a Bachelor of Arts in Māori Studies in 1989, followed by a Master of Fine Arts in 1993, all from the University of Auckland. In 2002, she graduated with a Doctor of Fine Arts and received a Te Tohu Toi Ururangi award in recognition of academic excellence. From the early 1990s until 2007, she was a senior lecturer in Māori Studies at the University of Auckland, teaching in Māori material culture.

Lander has exhibited, photographed, lectured and written about Māori art since 1986. Her sculpture and installations draw inspiration from woven fibre, as well as Māori textiles held in museum collections.

In 2019, Lander received a Ngā Tohu ā Tā Kingi Ihaka award from Te Waka Toi in recognition of her lifetime contribution to Māori art and culture.

