Senior Communications and Events Advisor, Te Runanga o Toa Rangatira Inc

Upane, ka upane whiti te ra!

Advancing together into a brighter future

Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira is an iwi organisation that provides a range of commercial and not-for-profit services to contribute to and enhance the wellbeing of our iwi members, and the wider Porirua and Wellington communities.

As the Senior Communications and Events Advisor, you will ensure the delivery of high-quality services to meet the ongoing needs of our whānau and community. You will support the Communications and Events Manager to lead the evolving communications team with passion and become known for creating a culture of commitment, responsibility and compassion.

Key responsibilities of the role are focused within leadership and service delivery. The Advisor will support operational managers in their local leadership of portfolio-related duties and enable employees to fulfil their communication responsibilities. You will have the capacity to push service delivery to the highest standard; responsible for day to day operations to deliver internal and external communication strategies and plans.

What it takes to be successful in this role:

An awareness of and affinity for the needs and aspirations of Māori communities.

Bachelor Degree or experiential equivalent

Te Reo Proficiency: Beginner

Full NZ Driver’s License

3 years’ experience in general communications

Proven people leadership

Constant pursuit for process improvement through innovative means

A strong writer, with a strong eye for detail and solid editing skills

MS Office and IT Systems Proficiency

If you are ambitious and prepared to join our Whainga (Mission) we would welcome your application via seek. Get in touch at [email protected] for the job description, and all other enquiries. The application form will include these questions:

Which of the following statements best describes your right to work in New Zealand?

Do you have experience in a role which requires relationship management experience?

How many years of project management experience do you have?

What’s your expected annual base salary?

Do you have a current New Zealand driver’s licence?

To learn more, please click here: https://www.seek.co.nz/job/51290238?type=standout&fbclid=IwAR2frryZ8FG5xSXxTdyTJvmfhTwj8A6Q8dnBkUj_dy2g4zfPoUHDxvBIgiU#searchRequestToken=6660530f-fc66-47eb-a20b-e94e4fcccd52