Senior Project Lead – Māori

We’re looking for a talented and passionate person to lead large-scale social innovation projects, predominantly in Aotearoa, New Zealand. This role has an explicit focus on providing leadership around culturally competent social innovation practice, ensuring our ways of working are responsive and enable tangata whenua and others experiencing inequitable outcomes to participate meaningfully.

This is one of those roles where you get to help change the world. It will involve building the cultural capability of our organisation to respond to complex challenges, and supporting transformational change in our partners’ organisations.

We need someone who is passionate about improving outcomes for Māori, and has the skills and relationships to make it happen. Practically speaking, someone who has:

a strong commitment to Te Reo Māori me ōna tikanga

a strong network of existing relationships with Māori organisations and leaders across Aotearoa

a good understanding of the public, social, community and/or philanthropic sectors in New Zealand, and a track record of leading change efforts

been the lead interface with executives and senior leaders that have resulted in productive relationships and partnerships

social innovation and/or design experience with skills in co-design, service design, prototyping, service development and/or system change, or a strong desire to develop in this area, and

the ability to travel across Australasia and the flexibility to enable collaboration with colleagues across different time zones.

How to apply:

Review the duties and responsibilities, person specification and role details. Send the following to < [email protected] > by 12 noon NZT on Friday 15 January 2021: a CV; and/or LinkedIn profile

a cover letter; stating what excites you about this mahi, and why you believe you would be a good fit

a short video; that tells us more about you (2 minutes max – and we’re not interested in technical quality, we’re interested in you and what you say).

ASSOCIATES

We’re also actively expanding and diversifying our Innovation Unit Associate network across Aotearoa / New Zealand over the next 12 months. So, if you know what it takes to create systems change, scale innovation, co-design with communities, and from time-to-time would like:

to collaborate and partner with us on various social impact mahi / projects

to be a part of the wider whānau / team of purpose-driven changemakers

to contribute to an evolving social innovation community of practice & wānanga / learning series

We’d love to hear from you! Please get in touch with us on <[email protected]>.

We’ll be in touch with a time to connect and explore opportunities together in early 2021.

For more details please click here: https://www.innovationunit.org/thoughts/senior-project-lead-maori/?fbclid=IwAR1AsD00bazUdYWNDnFpqJfzkHHjXRNsC1Zeesdrn7v3x0KXBzwwEmuNqPU